Marvel Denis, of Simsbury, Conn., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Born Oct. 29, 1936, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Alvin Caldwell.
A retired postmaster of Lower Waterford, Vt., she was also a parishioner of the Lower Waterford Congregational Church.
Survivors include a son, Alvin Denis of Waterford, Vt., and a daughter, Cheryl Barboza of West Simsbury, Conn. She had four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, and a predeceased son, Arthur Denis Jr.
A memorial service will be held at the Lower Waterford Congregational Church on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. with Reverend Ann Hockridge.
Donations in lieu flowers can be made to the Lower Waterford Congregational Church P.O. Box 111 Lower Waterford, VT 05848.
