Marvin Bailey, 90, of East Barnet, Vt., died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home, following a period of declining health.
Marvin was born Aug. 2, 1929 to Ora and Margaret (Warden) Bailey. He married Virginia Chicoine in 1975.
Marvin attended East Barnet Village School and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1947.
Maple sugaring played a huge part in Marvin’s life, starting at age 4½ when he gathered sap with a lard pail, beside his father and brothers. He continued sugaring every season until 2016. Marvin enjoyed his garden and spent many years selling produce and maple syrup at the local farmers markets in St. Johnsbury and Danville, and at a farm stand at his home in East Barnet. He also displayed produce at the Caledonia County Fair.
Marvin worked in the construction of the Moore Dam and the Willoughby Lake Road from 1952-1956. He then joined the workforce at French and Bean in St. Johnsbury and worked there until the company left the area. He was employed by the Barnet School District as their coordinator of bus routes and bus drivers until his retirement.
Marvin was proud of the 25 years he served on the Town of Barnet Planning and Zoning Board, the 18 years he was Lister for the Town of Barnet, and the over 40 years he spent on the Prudential Committee for the Fire District of the Village of East Barnet. He was also a member of The Presbyterian Church of Barnet at West Barnet, Lakeview Grange, Kingdom Pomona Grange, Vermont State Grange, and National Grange. He held various positions within the Lakeview Grange including Assistant Steward, Steward, Overseer, Treasurer, Gate Keeper, and Master.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Virginia Bailey; five children by his first wife, Wilma (Amadon) Zettlemoyer: Cynthia (Douglas) Cooney, Danial (Barbara) Bailey, Diane (Dennis) Lamothe, Marie Morse, and Jeffrey Bailey; his step-children, Marie (Donnell) Dupuis, Patricia (Mark) Farr, Roland (Darlene) Chicoine, Roger (Monica) Chicoine, Robert Chicoine, and Ronald (Marlene) Chicoine; many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Vena Bailey; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Horace and Franklin.
Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Barnet.
A memorial service will be held later this summer in The Presbyterian Church of Barnet at Barnet Center with date and time to be published.
Memorial contributions in Marvin’s memory may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Barnet at Barnet Center, c/o Mr. Stewart Gates, PO Box 145, Groton, VT 05046 or to the Lakeview Grange, c/o Mrs. Lois Allen, 69 Lily Lane Apt. 236, West Lebanon, NH 03784.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
