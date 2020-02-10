Marvin Ross Smith - Obituary

Marvin Ross Smith, age 75, of Buchler Road, Lyndon, Vt., passed away at his home, early Friday morning February 7, 2020, following a period of failing health.
Marvin was born on November 3, 1944, in Lyndon, Vt., son to the late Howard Henry and Leah Faith (Cox) Smith. He was a lifelong resident, graduating from Lyndon Institute in 1963, made his home and raised his family there with his beloved wife, Elaine Ann (Ingalls) whom he married on August 21, 1964. He graduated from college at Vermont Technical College in 1965 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Marvin was a co-owner of the family business, Vermont Flexible Tubing until the business was sold in 2014. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf and was a current member of the Crescent Masonic Lodge. He greatly enjoyed trips to the Gaspe Bay Peninsula and Nova Scotia for salmon fishing. To his grand and great-grandchildren he was known as Papa, and as family goes … they were high on his list!
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elaine; his son, Mark H. Smith and wife, Deryn, of Epping, N.H.; daughter: Andrea Montgomery and husband, Owen, of South Wheelock; 2 brothers: Wayne Smith and wife, Jacki, of Wheelock; Donald Smith and wife, Valli, of Lyndonville; a sister: Paula Smith of Norwood, Mass.; 5 grandchildren: Devan Bingham, Garrett Bingham, Amanda Smith, Bryan Smith, Adam Smith; one great-grandchild: Alba Snyder; along with several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13th, at the Lyndonville Congregational Church on Middle Street with the Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to either Lyndon Institute Development Department, P.O. Box 127, Lyndon Center, VT 05850 or to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at guibordfh.com.
(1) comment
There are no words that one can say at a time like this that can take the pain away. Knowing that Marvin will have to suffer anymore and he is in a better place. Sorry Elaine and know the Lord is with you
John
