Mary Ann (Dailey) Duranty Obituary

Mary Ann (Dailey) Duranty, 74, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, after a brief, unknown illness. Mary Ann was born Nov. 9, 1947, in Springfield Mass to Herbert Dailey and Madaline (Boucher) Dailey. She was the oldest of nine. Mary Ann spent many years in foster care and ended in Littleton, N.H., where she met James Duranty. They married on June 21, 1969.
Mary Ann graduated Littleton High School in 1965 and after high school she worked at Conners and Hoffman. She then worked with the Telephone Company on Pleasant Street in Littleton. She left her job at the phone company after 9.5 years soon after the birth of her daughter, Juli, in 1973. Later, Mary Ann became employed with the Littleton Police Department in 1982. She was one of the first dispatchers for the police department and she also worked as a Parking Enforcement Officer. In 1985 she became a part-time certified officer with the police department. Mary Ann also worked for Butson’s Supermarket for 17 years and then finally finished her career at Littleton Hospital as the receptionist and registrar. She was known as “The voice of LRH”. She was with LRH for 21 years. After retiring she still wanted to help people, so she started volunteering at Littleton Hospital. She was one who never said “no.” She will be greatly missed as she was a kind, cheerful, helpful, strong, caring, sweet, and a pleasant lady that everyone loved.
Mary Ann loved taking her annual trip to Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine; something she and Jim had been doing for over 23 years. During these trips she loved it when her daughter, husband, and especially her grandchildren came to enjoy the beach with her.
Mary Ann loved shopping, trying to find the special birthday present or Christmas present for those she loved. Even if it wasn’t right, she bought it. When someone was selling something, have it be a child or an adult, to raise money, or a person hosting a jewelry party she would buy something to help support the event or person. Mary Ann was a great soul always giving where she could. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Herbert and Madaline Dailey, her brother-in-law Richard Daley, a nephew John Daley and a sister Barbara Vysoscky.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 52 years, James, her daughter Juli and her husband Jeremy Ward and their two children Jarrett and Brittin of Monroe, N.H. Her newest cat, 6-month-old Molly. Her sister-in-law Jody (Duranty) Daley, nieces Jill (Daley) Gibson of Tuftenboro, N.H., Jennifer (Daley) Fullerton and husband Rob of Campton, N.H., Danielle Daley of Portland, Maine, and nephew James Daley and his wife Linda of Sugar Hill, N.H. Her sisters Shelia Regione, Sandy Demarym, Debra Dailey Adams, Donna Mullins, Rose Dailey, Tian Dailey and brother Gerald Dailey, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 4 – 6 p.m. Ross Funeral home and. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic church with Father Mark officiating. Burial will take place spring of 2022.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary Ann’s memory to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, NH 03561, or Catholic Charities of NH Department D Box 9510 Manchester, NH 03108.
To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com .
