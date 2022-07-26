Mary Ann Haskins Obituary

Mary Ann Haskins, 70, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont passed away on July 25, 2022, in St. Johnsbury. She was born on Sept. 8, 1951 in Newport to Jules and Albertine (Twofoot) Fortin. She married Roland Haskins who predeceased her in 2009.
Mary graduated from North Country Union High School in the class of 1970. She was employed by Brookside Nursing home in Bradford, Vermont for many years and also the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab.
Among her hobbies, she enjoyed needle point, long drives around the mountain, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed dancing, doing lawn care and caring for the elderly.
She is survived by her children: DeeDee Bourtelle of South Carolina, Allex Grenier and his wife Crystal of West Charleston, Vt., and also children of Stanley Pope and Larry LeClair, She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kyle Bourtelle, Natascha Bourtelle, Alysha Grenier, Devin Grenier and Dustin Tardif, by her two great-grandchildren: Kohen Lemery, Soon to be Chantler Humphrey, by her brothers Ernest Fortin and his wife Rolanda, Dennis Fortin and his wife Jackie of Newport Center, Vt. and by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. With great respect to the caregivers who were by her side day in and day out, grandson Kyle, Pam Grimes and her husband Jim and Christina Jones.
She was predeceased by her parents Jules and Albertine (Twofoot) Fortin, by her siblings: Joseph “Junior” Fortin, Roger Fortin, Paul Fortin, and Linda Lucas and by her husband Richard Grenier, by her partner Stanley Pope, by her husband Larry Leclair, and her husband Roland Haskins.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Cutis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport with Keith Twofoot officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 9 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Edward’s Cemetery, Derby Line, Vt. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Vermont Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com
