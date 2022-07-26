Mary Ann Haskins Obituary

Mary Ann Haskins

Mary Ann Haskins, 70, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont passed away on July 25, 2022, in St. Johnsbury. She was born on Sept. 8, 1951 in Newport to Jules and Albertine (Twofoot) Fortin. She married Roland Haskins who predeceased her in 2009.

Mary graduated from North Country Union High School in the class of 1970. She was employed by Brookside Nursing home in Bradford, Vermont for many years and also the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab.

