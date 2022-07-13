Mary Ann “Nason” Peters, RN, MS, CCM, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Oklahoma City. She was born on May 7, 1945 and raised in Woodsville, N.H. by her mother Jessie Kendall. Following her graduation from Woodsville High School in 1963, Mary Ann completed the Licensed Practical Nursing program at the Hanover School of Nursing in 1964, and was certified as a registered nurse upon graduating from St. Anselm College with a bachelor of nursing science degree in 1969. Later, she attended Boston University, where she obtained her Master’s Degree in nursing administration.
Mary Ann led a life of service, as evidenced by nearly five decades as a registered nurse and healthcare administrator. She exhibited compassion and generosity for others in all aspects of her life, and never ceased to lend a hand to any person or animal in need. Above all else, Mary Ann held an unwavering love for her family and friends, and will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Mary Ann is survived by her former husband, father of her children, and longtime companion Steve K. Peters, of Oklahoma City, her loving sons Shaanan V. Peters and wife Cheyenne of Choctaw, Okla., and Shawn K. Peters and his wife Neely of Oklahoma City, Okla. and grandchildren Aidan, Roman, Hunter Mae, Cole and Jolene. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother Jessie Kendall.
A memorial service will be held at Reflection Pointe Gardens, 10900 N. Eastern, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on July 15, 2022 from 1 to 3. If you would like to send flowers or cards, please send them to Steve Peters at 11933 Stratford Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73120.
