Mary Camille ‘Cam’ (Sicard) Blais Obituary

Mary Camille “Cam” (Sicard) Blais of Essex, Vt., passed away peacefully at UVM Medical Center on Sept. 27, 2021 after a lengthy health battle.
She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on July 9, 1938. She graduated from McIndoe Falls Academy in 1956 and Mary Fletcher Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. She was a registered nurse for over 50 years, did upholstery, and was a talented seamstress making most of the family’s clothing for many years.
She leaves behind her husband Robert of 62 years, four children, Robert, (predeceased) Stephen, Corinne of Essex, Vt., James and his wife Lorri (Gebo) of Ferrisburg, four grandchildren, and many other extended family members.
Services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Essex on Oct. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. Reception immediately following in the church hall. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society or the VT Kidney Association.
Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation, a proud member of the LaVigne Funeral Home Family.
