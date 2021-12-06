Mary Catherine Mallon Obituary

On Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, Mary Catherine Mallon of Lyndon, Vt., passed away peacefully at the age of 69. She was surrounded by her three children.
Mary was born in Norfolk, Va., and spent her childhood in Chatham, N.Y. She graduated from Lyndon Institute and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. She taught elementary school in Vermont for more than 30 years and was an active member of her community.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children: Corey (Dana) Mallon, Jesse (Doug) Cochran and Logan (Caitlin) Macomber; her grandchildren: Ezra Mallon and Jack Macomber; her nephews: Kelly Ross and Casey Ross; her cousin: Daniel Goetz; as well as many other relatives and close friends.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Archie and Catherine Mallon, and sister, Susan Ross. Her father, Archie, served as headmaster of Lyndon Institute from 1963 to 1973.
A private service will be held at the family’s request. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral Home in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneralhome.com to place online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that donations be made to support the education of her grandchildren. To contribute, please visit the “Mary Mallon Grandchildren Education Fund” on GoFundMe (gofundme.com/f/mary-mallon).
