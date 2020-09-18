After a long illness, Mary F. Daly passed away on Sept. 12, 2020 at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, N.H.
Mary was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on June 23, 1942, a daughter to William and Agnes (Crawford) Fitzpatrick. She graduated from St. Agnes High School on Long Island in 1960, and from St. Bonaventure University in Orleans, New York in 1964 with a BA degree in English.
Mary taught at Westbury High School in Long Island, New York from 1965 to 1968, and in July 1968, joined IBM in Poughkeepsie as a software technical writer.
On June 12, 1971, she married James Daly in Wappinger Falls, N.Y.
In September 1971, Mary transferred to marketing/sales organization of IBM, but after a few years transferred back to the large-systems software organization where she had several management, staff, and planning assignments. Mary retired from IBM in 1997.
Between 1998 and 2004, Mary worked as a contract employee for corporations like Fidelity and IBM, doing systems programming and planning, and financial planning.
After retiring (again) in 2004, Mary became involved in various local (i.e., town and state) political activities. In 2007 and 2008, she was a member of the team that planned and designed the new Littleton police station, and for several years was a member of Littleton “VIPS” (volunteers in police service). Via letters to local newspapers she was an active critic (or supporter) of various proposals before Littleton’s select and school boards.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church with The Very Reverend Mark Dollard as Celebrant. Interment will be in the New Hampshire State Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
