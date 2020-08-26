Mary Ellen Flanagan - Obituary

Mary Ellen Burke Flanagan, 89, died at home in White River Jct., Vt., surrounded by family on Friday evening, Aug. 21, 2020.
A lifelong Vermonter, she was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Alburg, the only child of Randolph James and Anna Genevieve (Sellers) Burke. Mary Ellen grew up in Alburg and Swanton, graduating from St. Ann’s Catholic School in Swanton before attending the University of Vermont where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree. She married Peter Yale Flanagan on Oct. 4, 1952, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Swanton. They settled first in Burlington and moved to White River Jct. in 1956 where they lived the rest of their lives raising their family and operating Hartford Motors with their close friends and business partners Andre and Stella Rocheleau.
Mary Ellen was a long-time active member of St. Anthony’s Parish in White River Jct. and a charter board member of the Upper Valley Haven where she continued to volunteer until earlier this year.
Mary Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Peter in 2007 and an infant daughter, Anne in 1957.
She is survived by her children, Peter Flanagan of Marshfield, Wisc., James Flanagan of West Hartford, Vt., Patrick Flanagan of Lebanon, N.H., Martha Kortz Cloutier of Meredith, N.H., Margaret Morse of Charleston, S.C., Daniel Flanagan of West Burke, Vt., and Elizabeth Diamond of Boulder, Colo., 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Claire Flanagan of Montpelier, Vt., lifetime friend Charlene Higgins of Casco, Maine, and her longtime close friend and neighbor, Bonnie Briggs.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church in White River Jct. with burial following in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, also in White River Jct.
Condolences to Mary Ellen’s family may be made in an online guest book at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Upper Valley Haven: 713 Hartford Ave., White River Jct., VT 05001 or uppervalleyhaven.org.
