Mary Ellen Ingalls - Obituary

Mary Ellen Ingalls, 78, North Haverhill, N.H., died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H.
She was born in Concord, Vt., March 29, 1941, the daughter of Merlin “Brad” and Margaret “Dot” (Mahoney) Bradshaw. Mary attended schools in Monroe, N.H., and McIndoe Falls, Vt., and graduated with honors from Long Branch Senior High School, Class of 1959, in Long Branch, New Jersey. She married William “Bill” Ingalls of North Haverhill, N.H., on Oct. 23, 1958.
Mary and Bill lived in Japan while he served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp until his honorable discharge in 1961. They returned to North Haverhill where she worked for Cassady Insurance Agency as a bookkeeper and H&R Block as a tax preparer until the late 1970s. She worked for the Haverhill Cooperative School District for 20 years, first as a library aide at Woodsville High School and then for nearly 15 years as the secretary at Haverhill Academy Junior High School which became Haverhill Cooperative Middle School. Mary loved working in the schools and keeping track of all the students and their families until she retired in 2001.
Mary was very involved with the libraries in both Woodsville and North Haverhill. She visited the Woodsville Public Library frequently and volunteered in many different ways over the years with the North Haverhill (Patten) Library. Mary was a member of the North Haverhill Methodist Church, where she served as Treasurer of the Trustees for over 30 years. She volunteered for the North Haverhill Fair Association for over 45 years and was a member of the North Haverhill Girls Club. She also served as a 4-H leader for the Bob-o-link 4-H Club in North Haverhill for 36 years, teaching sewing and cooking. Mary was an avid reader. She loved spending time with family, attending her grandchildren’s school activities and visiting with friends. One of her favorite places was her camp on Shadow Lake in Concord, Vt., where she enjoyed kayaking and watching the loons. Mary fulfilled a lifelong dream when she traveled to Ireland in 2006 and again in 2008.
She was predeceased by her husband, William H. Ingalls on Oct. 14, 2004; an infant son; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Natalie J. Allen and her husband Richard L. Allen, and Patricia A. Smith and her husband James H. Smith.
She is survived by her son Norman D. Ingalls and wife Mary Cress of North Haverhill, and her daughter Dianne J. Ingalls and husband Paul Thurston of North Haverhill; four grandchildren, Keith Ingalls, Brieanna Ingalls, Thomas D’Angelo, and Joseph D’Angelo; two great granddaughters; a sister, Nancy E. Murray and husband Douglas of East Ryegate, Vt.; two brothers, Christy A. Bradshaw and wife Winifred of Tarpon Springs, Fla., and Bernard D. Bradshaw and wife Linda of Monroe, N.H.; her sisters-in-law Shirley I. Gould, Marjorie E. Moore and husband Joel, and Evangalyn I. Anderson and husband Bruce, all of North Haverhill; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Burial will be in the spring at the Horse Meadow Annex, North Haverhill, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Patten Library, 2885 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, NH, 03774, or the North Haverhill United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 29, North Haverhill, NH, 03774.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerhfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
