Mary Ellen White Obituary

Mary Ellen White, 80, of Rockledge Lane in Barnet, Vt. passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Mary was born in Barnet on Nov. 22, 1941, daughter to Melvin and Winona (Clark) Nutter. She attended local schools and graduated from Peacham Academy, Class of 1959. She met David Nelson White when he moved from Connecticut in his freshman year. They were married on Aug. 15, 1959, sharing 62 years together. Mary was an Avon sales representative for over 25 years. She was a member of the Lakeview Grange, the Home Dem in Barnet, and the “Chat and Chew” Club. A lover of traveling, Mary had been from Martha’s Vineyard to Fairbanks, Alaska.
Survivors include her loving husband: David White of Barnet; her mother: Winona Nutter of Lyndonville, Vt.; three children: Douglas White and wife, Carolyn, of Dixmont, Maine, Kevin White and wife, Cynthia Fitzgerald, of Colchester, Vt., and Terry White and fiancé, Tammy Houske, of Barnet; a brother: William Nutter and wife, Debbie, of Barnet; a sister: Pat Davenport of Midlothian, Va.; and four grandchildren: D.J. White, Jamie Stratton, and Erik and Kyle White.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter: Christine White.
A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at Barnet Center Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
