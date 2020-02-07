Mary Evelyn Seymour, age 99 & 2/3, of Sutton, Vt., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Evelyn was born on May 14, 1920, in Bridgeport, Conn., daughter to the late Joseph Lewis and Anna (Garypie) Racenet. She was raised and educated in Woodbury, Conn., graduating from Woodbury High School with the Class of 1938. She matriculated to Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing earning her RN and then worked at Waterbury Hospital in Connecticut. In 1943, Evelyn married Gordon Howard Seymour. The couple moved to Vermont in 1967 and were together for 48 years before Gordon’s death in 1991.
An active participant in her communities, Evelyn was a member of the Grange in Connecticut and the Vermont Homemakers extension. She was nurse for Litchfield county 4-H camp in Warren, Conn. Evelyn worked as the Superintendent of Watertown Methodist Sunday School and served with the United Methodist Women in both CT and VT. She was an active PTA/PTO volunteer as well as part of the Sutton Christmas Club and a volunteer at NVRH in the gift shop. Evelyn loved to travel. She took many trips to the Homemakers National Conventions. She went to Australia with Gordon and traveled to other international destinations with her daughter, Judy.
Survivors include three sons: James W. Seymour, Larry W. Seymour, and Alan F. Seymour and wife, Jennifer, all of Sutton, Vt.; two daughters: Judith Tassmer of Cromwell, Conn. and Charlotte Farina and husband, Stuart, of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; a brother: Joseph E. Racenet and wife, Joyce, of Danville, Vt.; a brother-in-law: Robert C. Seymour and wife, Jean, of Watertown, Conn.; 6 grandchildren: Kirt Tassmer (Jenn), Lon Tassmer (Abby Doolittle), Katrina Seymour, Kyle Seymour, Ryan Seymour, and Patrick Seymour (Ashley Miles); four great-grandchildren: Alecia Jandreau, Devin Tassmer, Ava Tassmer, and Soren Tassmer; and one great-great grandchild: Isabella Vitale.
She was predeceased by her husband: Gordon H. Seymour; daughter-in-law: Shari W. Seymour; and sister: Amelia (Fee) Brady.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville with John Sleeper officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at the Sutton Village Cemetery at 11 a.m. on May 14th which would have been her 100th birthday. There will be no calling hours.
Special thanks to all the staff at Caledonia Home Health & Hospice for the outstanding care mom received. Donation may be offered in Evelyn’s name to Hospice at 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at guibordfh.com.
