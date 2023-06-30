Mary Frances Beer Obituary

In loving memory of a vibrant soul, Mary was born on Jan. 17, 1945, in Lafayette, Georgia. After a short battle with cancer, she went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2023. Mary was the daughter of George V. Woodward and Elsie E. Woodward of Orlando, Florida. George Woodward was an Air Force officer who traveled around the world during the end of the Second World War and through the early parts of the Cold War. Mary spent time in many countries as a young child and teenager, including England, France, and Germany. When her father was assigned to what is known as the Radar base in East Haven, Vt., she attended the local high school, Lyndon Institute, where she met her husband of 60 years, Francis Beer, and married on Dec. 19, 1962.
Mary was a homemaker and avid gardener. She loved flowers, especially roses. Mary enjoyed crossword puzzles, line dancing with friends and being active in the lives of her children, grandchildren and husband. Mary loved pets and had many over the years, and leaves behind a Maine Coon Cat named Rascal, a bird named Jolee, and a dog named Oakley. Mary became an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Mary was a member of the East Burke Congregational Church and attended services in East Burke and Lyndonville.
Mary was preceded by her father George V. Woodward in 1989, her mother Elsie Woodward in 1996, brothers George E. Woodward in 2020 and Joel A. Woodward in 2006.
Mary is survived by her husband Francis Beer of West Burke, Vt., son Randy Beer and wife Amy Beer of East Burke Vt., daughter Melissa Olcott, and fiancé Nathan Bandy of Newport, Vt., brother Ronald Woodward and wife Betty of Orlando, Florida, brother-in-law Donald Beer and wife Naida, and sister-in-law Donna Goldsworthy.
Mary also leaves behind grandchildren, Hunter Beer, Amanda Parker, Tashia Beer, Connor Sawyer, Sierra Sawyer, Logan Sawyer, Jordan Mayhew, along with seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and several nieces, nephews and cousins in Vermont and Florida.
Funeral arrangements will be through Guibord-Persons &Sayles Funeral Home. Services will be on July 6 at the Lyndonville Congregational Church on Middle Street, officiated by Reverend Bruce Comiskey. Calling hours will begin at 10 a.m., with the service beginning at noon. A graveside committal will take place at William Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield at 1 p.m. There will be a light luncheon at the Sheffield Town Hall to follow.
Donations in her name would be greatly appreciated to Lyndon Rescue. The family would like to especially thank the doctors and nurses of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for their kind and caring work, and comfort for our family at the end of Mary’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.