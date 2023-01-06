Mary Gilbert Noyes Obituary

Mary Gilbert Noyes, of Barton, Vt., and formerly of St. Johnsbury, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at the age of 94.
Mary was born Dec. 3, 1928 to Carl and Bernice (Albiser) Gilbert. She grew up on a farm in Danville with her parents and two sisters. She spoke fondly of her childhood, telling her children and grandchildren “farm stories” at bedtime. Several of these stories were published in local magazines and papers.
Mary graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1947 and went on to achieve an associate’s degree from the Community College of Vermont. She married Noel Noyes on Jan. 29, 1965. They bought a home in Wheelock, Vermont, where they raised their two children, Mike and Elizabeth. Noel passed away in 1995, and shortly after Mary moved to a cabin in St. Johnsbury that was built by her aunt and uncle. She was well-known in St. Johnsbury and Wheelock for her Christmas wreath business; she was proud of her work and kept at it until her late 80s.
Mary spent 20 years making memories in the cabin with her companion Phil, her children, grandchildren- and eventually great-grandchildren. She had many interests; genealogy, reading, writing and drawing were just a few. She had a passion for all things to do with nature, most notably animals and flowers. She regularly fed the bears and deer at her cabin- naming them and admiring them from her picture window (no matter how many times the game warden asked her to stop.)
In her later years Mary enjoyed volunteering at riverside enrichment center, interviewing the residents, typing their life stories and gifting it to them. She also enjoyed Monday night concerts in the park and driving on back roads, soaking up all Vermont has to offer. She will be remembered fondly for her spirited personality, her fierce independence and her constant advice to “stop and smell the roses.”
Mary is survived by her children Noel “Mike” and wife Teresa of Wellington, Fla., and Elizabeth of Lyndon Center, Vt.; stepdaughters Noelle Tripp of Aspen, Colo., Lysbeth Noyes of Portsmouth N.H. and Leigh Bishop of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters Doriene Colbeth of St. Johnsbury and Clarice Pelow of Avon, Conn.; her grandchildren Eric (Destiny) Jessica (Craig) and Samantha (Austin) and great-grandchildren Cara, Kaylin, Sophia, Alisha, Makenna, Zackary, Nash and Jacob.
She was predeceased by her dear Aunt Mildred, her husband Noel, and her companion Phil.
A graveside service will be planned for this spring.
Condolences can be shared online at www.saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.