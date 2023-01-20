Mary Jane Risley Bonta Obituary

Mary Jane Risley Bonta, 92, a native of Hartford, Conn., resident of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2023, with family members at her side.
Mary was born on June 13, 1930, to Mabel Campbell and Henry H. Risley, both of East Hartford, Conn. Mary had seven siblings, all born in the early 1900’s when life for the labor force was difficult. As a result, her first four siblings were removed and relocated to the Northwest. It was only in the late 1990’s that she was able to travel West, with her sister Ida, to reconnect with many of them. She and her next three siblings (Meltire, Ida, and John) arrived in the years following and remained with their parents. Aside from her brother Meltire’s widow, Marie, Mary’s passing completes her generation, passing the baton of her line to her children.
Married in June of 1948, she had six children: Marvin Henry (1950), Charles Verne (1953), Brenda Jane (1954), Patricia Ann (1955), Robert Scott (1958) and Mark Steven (1969). She is preceded in death by her two daughters, Brenda Jane (2020) and Patricia Ann (2016) and she is survived by her four sons (and wives), Marvin & Sheila, Charles & Pauline, Robert & Hope, Mark & Gabriele … as well as two sons-in-law, Richard Krampitz (Brenda) and David Achten (Patricia). She also leaves behind a full quiver of grand and great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly and never stopped talking about them. Of all her siblings, Mary was closest to her elder sister, Ida Higgins and her four children (John, Patricia Lou, Thomas, and Charles). Mary had two special nieces whom she cared for in their early years, Teresa Higgins Smith, and Heidi Higgins Millett. Virtually every holiday and family event – significant or insignificant – was shared between these two families.
She spent her final days in Littleton, N.H. near her youngest son who dedicated his heart to serving his Mom. As Abraham was promised that his offspring would outnumber the stars in the sky and the grains of sand on the beaches, Mary’s legacy lives on through the generations of children who follow her. Every waking moment of her life was filled with thoughts and concern for her children, and each generation of grandchildren. She cherished every moment that she was able to spend with her babies. She is, and will continue to be, loved by them all.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, with the service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24. Both will be held at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road in Vernon, Conn. Weather permitting, interment will immediately follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wounded Warriors Project, in memory of Mary Bonta (Online: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org / Phone: 877-448-3997). To leave an online condolence, or to view Mary’s service online, Tuesday at 11 a.m., please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com , go to Mary’s webpage and click on Tribute Wall.
