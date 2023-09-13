Mary Jean Grime Obituary

Mary Jean Grime, 63, of Brownington, Vermont passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 30, 2023 at her home. She was born on June 29, 1960 in Newport, Vermont to Lawrence and Pearl (Marquis) Kennison.
Mary Jean graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1978 and later received an Associate’s Degree in X-Ray Technology from the University of Vermont.
She was employed for the past 20+ years at North Country Hospital in Newport, Vermont as a mammographer and was well-loved by her patients and coworkers. Prior to working at North Country Hospital, Mary Jean worked at TD Bank in Orleans, Vt. and spent 10+ years as a Radiologic Technologist at NVRH in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
In 1982, she married Thomas Grime, and the two of them would have celebrated 41 years of marriage on Sept. 11. They loved going on short road trips to garden nurseries or to pick up one of Tom’s finds on Facebook Marketplace, and always turned those trips into memorable mini adventures together. They also enjoyed watching sporting events together, especially teams and athletes who displayed great teamwork and sportsmanship.
Growing up, Mary Jean would oftentimes be found alongside her two lifelong friends Penny (Major) Wood and Lisa Ste Marie. The three of them shared many memorable adventures together over the years and are still close after all these years.
Mary Jean was also a loving and devoted mother, and could be found cheering on her daughter at all of her sporting events through the years. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed listening to music together, shopping together, playing mad libs, and the two even created their own game they liked to play called the radio game. Mary Jean passed down her love of animals, and especially dogs, to her daughter and they had many beloved pets including Rosey, Bandit, Acer and Duchess the cat.
In addition to spending time with her daughter, Mary Jean also loved seeing her two grandchildren, Brooklyn, aged 3, and Oliver, aged 6 months. Brooklyn affectionately referred to her as ‘Memaw’ and loved playing games with her through Facetime and snuggling and reading books with her when they were together. Oliver was always full of smiles for his Memaw.
In her free time Mary Jean loved pursuing creative endeavors such as scrapbooking, making cards and doing puzzles. Over the years she also enjoyed many adventures with her friend Laurinda Maxwell.
Her kindness and fun-loving spirit will be fondly remembered by all those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Thomas, her daughter Katy Bouchard and son-in-law Daniel, and her grandchildren, Brooklyn Bouchard and Oliver Bouchard. She is also survived by her sister Linda Burns, and niece Kimberly Burns, by her brother-in-law Philip Grime, sister-in-law Anne Worth and her husband Gregg, nephews Nathan Worth and Evan Worth, brother- in-law Paul Grime and his wife Bridget, and by her nieces Hannah Percy and Jade Grime. She is also survived by her two beloved dogs, Jazzy and Forrest.
She was predeceased by her parents: Lawrence and Pearl Kennison, by her in-laws: Philip and Elsie Grime and by her brother-in-law Alfred Burns.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 at the Church of God on Crawford Road in Derby where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The service will be officiated by the collaboration of Pastor Laurence Wall, Rev. Lisa Ste Marie, and Rev. Kelly Deslauriers. There will be a Celebration of Life Turkey Dinner following the services. In honor of Mary Jean’s vibrant and fun-loving personality we ask that attendees wear their favorite color in her memory.
Should friends desire, contributions are being collected for a scholarship in Mary Jean’s name to provide financial assistance for local students entering the radiologic technology field. Memorial contributions in Mary Jean’s name can be addressed to: NCH Foundation, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, VT 05855 in care of Wendy Franklin. To honor her love of animals, contributions in her memory may also be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 243 Woods Farm Road, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
