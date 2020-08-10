Mary Lou Duff - Obituary

Mary Lou Duff, 79, of Coventry, Vt., passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1941 to Kenneth and Grace (Wood) Aiken.
Mary Lou was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
Her hobbies included attending horse-pulls at the local fairs and going to auctions with her husband, gardening, car races, and word search puzzles. She especially enjoyed anytime spent with her grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Mary Jane (Ronald) Frazier, Linda (Ray) Rhodes, Peggy (Shawn) Mazzer. By her grandchildren: Ronald Frazier Jr., Kaitlyn Favreau, Nevada Frazier, Thomas Rhodes, Dena Girard, Ashley Blais, James Mazzer, Catherine Mazzer, Elizabeth Mazzer, Mary Mazzer, Josephine Mazzer, John Mazzer and Clare Mazzer. Ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Malcolm Aiken of Lyndonville, Vt., Ronald (Nancy) Aiken of Burke Hollow, Vt., and Faith Leonard of West Burke, Vt.
She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Grace Aiken, her husband Guy, her daughter Nancy. Her siblings Donald, Durwood, Uriel, Douglas, Reginald Aiken, Annabelle Boutin, Madeline Petit, Ruby Guay, and Audrey Charland.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Newport Center Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Derby Green Nursing Home and The Pines Health Center in Lyndonville, Vt., for their excellent care given to our loving mom.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis Foundation, Northern NE Branch, 6 Chenell Drive Suite 260, Concord, NH 03301 or the Area Agency on Aging, 481 Summer Street, Suite 101, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
