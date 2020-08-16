Mary Lou Fitch - Obituary

Mary Lou Fitch, 82, of Maidstone, Vt., died Thursday afternoon, August 13, 2020, at Weeks Medical Center, Lancaster. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Lou was born in Lancaster on January 12, 1938, the daughter of Reynold and Margaret (Preston) Guilmette. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School and Beth Israel Hospital where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. On September 19, 1959 she married Charles W. Fitch II.
Initially Mary worked as a substitute school nurse and was employed by Lancaster Public Health. She took time to raise her family and returned to her profession working as a home health nurse for Weeks Medical Center. She was also a volunteer at Weeks Medical Center and a lifetime member of WMC Auxiliary.
Mary was a longtime Communicant of All Saints Church, Gate of Heaven Parish, where she was also a member of the Tabernacle Society. She had many favorite pastimes, her favorite was being at Maidstone Lake and spending time with her family.
Surviving family members include her five children and their spouses: Marilyn A. Foss (Tom) of Guildhall, Charles W. Fitch III (Kelley) of Lancaster, Patti Rexford (Randy) of Lancaster, John Fitch (Shelly) of Lunenburg, Margo Cliche (Andy) of Lancaster; a brother Peter (Louise) Guilmette of Greensboro, N.C.; sister-in-law Judy Guilmette of Concord; 11 grandchildren: Derek Foss, Christopher Foss, Jillian Colby, Chelsea Cantin, Lindsey Dingman, Brandon Rexford, Brittany Fifield, Benjamin Rexford, Joshua Fitch, Katlynne Marois, Mary Rouillard; 18 great-grandchildren: Caleb Foss, June Foss, Landin Foss, MacKenzie Foss, Calvin Foss, Maizy Colby, Sadie Colby, Burkley Colby, Charley Dingman, Grayson Dingman, Blakely Cantin, Sawyer Fifield, baby girl Fifield (on the way) Jack Marois, Yukon Marois, Travis Rouillard, Jaime Grace Rouillard, Silas Rouillard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Charlie in 2018; a son Peter Sheridan Fitch; her siblings, Richard Guilmette, Margaret “Peggy” Guilmette; and two grandchildren, Mason and Olivia Cliche.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 20th, at 1 p.m. at All Saints Church, Lancaster. Reverend Matthew Mason will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smith-Gardner-Schoff Cemetery, Maidstone.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to any of the following; Mason A. Cliche Scholarship Fund, 117 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584 or Maidstone Lake Association, 911 Maidstone Lake Road, Maidstone, VT 05905 or Mount Royal Academy North at www.mountroyalnorth.com .
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
