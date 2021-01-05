Mary-Lu Schaller - Obituary

Mary-Lu (Stephenson) Schaller, a longtime resident of Littleton, N.H., died peacefully on Dec. 31, 2020, in Tavares, Fla. Born on March 28, 1927, Mary-Lu was the youngest child of Lucie Gertrude Elkin and Frederick Kenneth Stephenson, Sr. She spent her childhood years in Garden City, and Scarsdale, N.Y., and graduated from Miss Hewitt’s Classes in New York City. She graduated from Pine Manor Junior College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Mary-Lu married Carleton Schaller, Jr. in June of 1948. They lived in Levittown, N.Y., and then on or near military bases around the country after Carl was recalled to active duty in 1951. Following Carl’s military discharge, they lived in Alexandria, Virginia, and New York City. She moved with him, and children David and Susan, to Littleton, N.H. in 1962 when Carl became Rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Littleton, and Vicar of The Church of the Messiah in North Woodstock.
All Saints’ Church was central to Mary-Lu’s life. She worked actively with the parish as a member of the choir and altar guild, and as a host of many vestry meetings and other functions in their home. She also was the coordinator of The United Thank Offering for the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire. Side by side with Carl, Mary-Lu supported and pastored the congregation of All Saints. She was employed outside the home as a secretary at the White Mountain Mental Health Center and at the White Mountain School. An avid reader, Mary-Lu was a member of the Friday Club, and a familiar face at the Littleton Public Library, the Village Bookstore, and in Bible study groups at All Saints’. In her retirement she volunteered extensively at All Saints’, the Littleton Regional Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and with the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
Both Carl and Mary-Lu were drawn to the outdoors and had a love of pristine wilderness, camping, canoeing, and the beauty of the natural world. She adored the sounds of loons calling on a lake in the early hours of the morning. Yearly family camping trips to Maidstone Lake or Groton State Parks in Vermont or to Baxter State Park in Maine were organized and documented by lists of things to remember. Carl and Mary-Lu made two trips together to Alaska, and later worked for a season at Camp Denali and Northface Lodge in Denali National Park. She and Carl took winter trips to Yellowstone National Park and the International Wolf Center in Ely, Minn. In retirement they enjoyed outdoor trips to Maine with some of their close pals.
In her later years Mary-Lu took great comfort in spending time with her many friends, neighbors and caregivers in Littleton, and she especially appreciated the solicitude of so many individuals in the years after Carl passed away. She looked forward to weekly dinners with friends at local restaurants and at the Littleton Hospital community dinners. After moving to assisted living in Florida, she was thankful for frequent phone calls from her dear friends in Littleton.
Mary-Lu is survived by her son, David Schaller and spouse Cheryl Shanks, and daughter Susan Schaller Burlock, and spouse Ted Burlock. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Carolyn Lemieux and her husband Richard, grandson Travis Burlock, and two great-grandchildren, Danielle and Melody Lemieux. She was predeceased by her sister, Jane Whitestone, and brother, Frederick Kenneth Stephenson, Jr., and by her husband Carl.
The family plans to hold a memorial service in celebration of Mary-Lu’s life at All Saints’ Episcopal Church at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 35 School Street, Littleton, NH 03561, and to The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust, 729 Main Street, PO Box 191, Franconia, NH 03580.
