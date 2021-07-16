Mary-Lu Schaller Celebration Of Life

A Celebration of Life for Mary-Lu Schaller will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Littleton, N.H. on July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. All are welcome to join in celebrating Mary-Lu’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations may be made to All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 35 School St., Littleton, NH 03561, and to The Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust, 729 Main St., PO Box 191, Franconia, NH 03580.
