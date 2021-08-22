Mary Noyes - Obituary

Mary Noyes, of St. Johnsbury, passed on to heaven on Aug. 16, 2021, at 99 years old. Mary had just had her birthday on August 13th (1922). Mary worked at The Caledonian-Record starting in 1954, until just a few years ago, as a cleaner. Mary loved her job as well as all the people she considered family that also worked there. Mary enjoyed gardening, Chinese food, and going to the lake in her spare time.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and her four children, Robert Jr., her beloved Katherine, Kenny, and Wayne; two sisters: Bertha Whitney (R.I.) and Josie Jack (KS).
Mary leaves her sister, Helen Clark (MN), and a brother-in-law to sister Josie, Richard Jack of KS. She also leaves many cousins, nieces, and nephews spread all over the country. Mary had a special relationship with her niece in Kansas, Mary Jack Monaghan and her cousin, Alli Masse (VT). And her friend and previous son-in-law, Rodney Fillion, St. J.
Mary’s grandson, Clyde Noyes was living with her at the time of her passing. Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt., with burial to follow immediately at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. John Street in St. Johnsbury. Friends may call on the family Monday, Aug. 23, 6-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury.
