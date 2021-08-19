Mary Noyes Obituary

Mary Della Noyes, age 99, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her home.
Mary was born on August 3, 1922, in Barton, Vt. to Lewis and Emma (Massey) Grondin. She was raised and educated in Barton, graduating from Barton Academy. Mary married Robert E. Noyes and shared her life with him until his death in 1980. For 50 years, beginning in 1954, Mary cleaned for four generations of owners at the Caledonian-Record. She did housekeeping for others, as well. Mary enjoyed gardening and wallpapering. She always gave to others but didn’t want help for herself.
Survivors include three grandchildren: Clyde Noyes, Nicole Turner (Nick) and their daughters Hailey and Nevaeh, and Kendra Noyes and her children Meghan and Tyler Roy; a sister: Helen Clark; brother-in-law: Jack Jack; and two nephews: Mike and Terry Grondin.
Mary was predeceased by her husband: Robert E. Noyes; and her four children: Robert Jr., Kenneth, Wayne, and Katherine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. with burial to follow immediately at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. Johns Street in St. Johnsbury. Friends may call on the family Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
