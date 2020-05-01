Mary Rexford - Obituary

Mary Marguerite Rexford, 90, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away at the Pines Health & Rehab Center, early Friday morning, May 1, 2020.
Mary was born in Hanover, N.H., on June 19, 1929, daughter to the late William and Margaret (Merrill) Stone, Sr. She was raised and educated in Hanover graduating from Hanover High School. She attended college at what is now known as Northern Vermont University where she met Clifford Everett Rexford. They married on June 25, 1949 and shared 57 years until his death on Nov. 2, 2006.
Mary had many interests: playing cards, knitting, watching sports, especially her Boston Red Sox, bingo, berry picking, and her great joy of cooking, especially for family get-togethers. She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, and they will always remember the home made donuts in the jar sitting on the counter, and the white cupcakes with the special fudge frosting. There was always plenty of ice cream in the freezer. The family will always remember the frequent calls with a request to climb up onto the patio to unlock the house when she had forgotten the house keys. Mary also enjoyed her involvement with several clubs and the socializing that was involved with her friends who she loved and loved her. She was also very proud of playing basketball with her sisters while a student at Hanover High. The girls can remember Mom driving them and other children in the family car, which served as a school bus, and the delicious hot lunches she made as a cook for the small school in East Burke. Mary than became the cook for the Darling Inn, and eventually became the deli manager at Shop and Save. Her last job she really enjoyed until her retirement, managing the Lyndon Senior Center, making the Thursday meal and playing cards with her friends.
She is survived by three daughters: Sandra Ingerson and husband, Richard, of Lyndon, Roxanne MacDonald and husband, John, of E. Burke, Diane Bean and husband, Jeffrey, also of E. Burke, a sister: Beverly Dart and husband, Richard, of Virginia, 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by four siblings: William Stone, Jr., Richard Stone, Joseph Stone and Betty Potwin.
The family will have a private service for Mary at a later date. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations in Mary’s name can be made to the Burke Senior Meal Site, P.O. Box 100, West Burke, VT 05871.
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
