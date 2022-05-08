Mary S. Allen Obituary

Mary S. Allen, 94, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury.
Mary was born in Piermont, N.H., on Feb. 10, 1928, to Pasquale and Elizabeth Genovese.
She graduated from Atwell Hill School in Wentworth, N.H., and went on to graduate from Haverhill Academy in Haverhill, N.H., in 1946 and then graduated from Brightlook Hospital School of Nursing in St. Johnsbury in 1949 to become a Registered Nurse and went on to work for Brightlook Hospital and then St. Johnsbury Hospital. In the ’60s and ’70s, Mary and her mother-in-law, Maude Allen, co-owned and operated Hillcrest Nursing Home, a 12-bed facility on Highland Avenue in St. Johnsbury. Following that, Mary went to work at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center as Director of Nursing and then as Administrator of the facility until her retirement, working there for 23 years. On May 25, 1950, she married Jack F. Allen and shared 50 years with him until his death in 2000. Mary enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening and was fond of cats.
Survivors include her daughter: Jean M. Brice of Shelburne, Vt. Mary was predeceased by her husband: Jack F. Allen; her son: John R. Allen; brothers: Carmine and Alphonso; and her son-in-law: Fredrick A. Brice Jr.
Services will be private.
Her daughter would like to thank the Canterbury Inn for their wonderful care.
