It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mary Suzannah (Suzie) Coughlan on April 25, 2022 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, Mass. Suzie died peacefully with her life partner Ronnie Sandler holding her hand. Suzie was born in Montreal on May 20, 1959 to Ian Louis Coughlan and Mary Elizabeth (Newcomb) Coughlan.
Suzie grew up in Montreal and attended The Study before transferring to the White Mountain School in Bethlehem, N.H., from which she graduated in 1977. She loved the White Mountains, which became her second home later in life, and continued a passion for skiing that had first developed with her parents in Stowe, Vt.
Her summers growing up were spent at Camp Tanamakoon in Algonquin Park where she rose from camper to counselor to section head and made many lifelong friends. A group of 25 Tanamakoon alumni gathered in a Toronto park shortly before Suzie’s death to sing camp songs in her honor. The gathering was live streamed to Suzie’s hospital bed and she sang along.
Suzie attended Bishops University in Lennoxville, Quebec before moving back to Montreal to attend McGill University.
After McGill she relocated to Toronto and began pursuing her dream of being a Montessori School teacher. She taught three to six-year-olds during a career spanning 28 years in both Toronto and later in Littleton, Mass. Her students adored her because she treated them all as if they were her own. It was with great regret that she had to end her teaching career prematurely due to declining health. But even after retiring, she kept in touch with many of her students and parents. Such was her impact that Oak Meadow Montessori later dedicated an “outdoor classroom” in Suzie’s honor.
Suzie moved to the U.S. in 2001 where she met Ronnie Sandler and the two fell in love and were life partners for 21 years. Suzie embraced being a lesbian and was active in the community. Suzie and Ronnie split their time between Maynard, Mass. and Franconia, N.H. Even with Suzie’s IBM and declining mobility, the two continued to be active and travel to their favorite places in the Canadian Maritimes, Maine and Provincetown. One of Suzie’s favorite sayings was “Do More of What Makes You Happy” and she did.
Suzie will always be remembered for her fierce love of and devotion to children, both her students and her nine nieces and nephews, two grandnieces and one grandnephew. They and many of her friends later in life called her Soo Soo. They will remember her not only for her enormous heart but for her delicious Soo Soo cookies.
In her late 40s Suzie developed Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) which gradually weakened her long muscles, limiting her mobility but not her mind and spirit. She met her health challenges head on, always with grace and a smile, and eventually pursued a range of adaptive sports including downhill skiing, biking, kayaking, bowling and soaring. The culmination of her adaptive sports career was achieved when a team of human “mules,” made up of dozens of family members and friends, pushed and pulled her to the top of Mt. Washington.
Suzie was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She treated each person who came into her life as if they were the center of her universe. Her legacy will always be one of fierce love for her family, extended family and vast network of friends from two countries. Suzie is survived by her life partner Ronnie Sandler of Easton N.H., her brother Jerry Coughlan and his wife Stephanie of Wellesley, Mass. and their daughter Lily Coughlan, and Jerry’s children Kelley Weaver (Hunter Weaver), Ian Coughlan, Chris Coughlan and Kelley’s children Skye, Zaza and Nash Weaver; Wendy Coughlan and her partner Bet Dews of North Ferrisburg, Vt. and their children Soren Dews (Meg Dews), Rosa Dews and Nick Coughlan; and Mike Coughlan and his wife Amy Wood of Kennebunk, Maine and Mike’s children Hunter Coughlan and Ryan Coughlan. Suzie was predeceased by her father Ian in 1979 and mother Mary (“Emmy”) in 2020.
Suzie will be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, a grandnephew, former students and friends on both sides of the border.
As per Suzie’s wishes, celebrations of her life with family and friends will be held at a later date in Kennebunk Beach, Maine, Franconia, N.H. and at the Oak Meadow Montessori School in Littleton, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Suzie’s name to Myositis Support and Understanding would be welcome. (https://understandingmyositis.org/.coughlan/)
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Boston Cremation in Malden, Mass.
