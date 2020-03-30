Mary T. Easter - Obituary

Mary T. (Thurston) Easter, 83 of North Kingstown, Rhode Island originally of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Mary was the loving daughter of the late Frank E. and Alda L. (Lohnes) Thurston.
She worked at the telephone company, Hovey’s Shops and The Lincoln Inn restaurant before retiring to Rhode Island to spend time with her grandchildren, where she never missed any of their games or school events.
Mary was the beloved mother of Duane S. Easter (wife, Kathy), devoted grandmother of Jacob, Evan, and Samuel Easter and caring sister of Frank Thurston. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Robert Thurston and sister, Leona Bombard.
A cemetery committal service will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vermont at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Beacon Hospice Care, Amedisys Company, 1130 Ten Rod Rd., Ste. A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852, will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for service information and online condolences.
