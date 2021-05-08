Maryanne Huskey, 67, of the McKee Inn, in Lancaster, N.H., died Thursday evening, May 6, 2021, at the Concord Hospital, Concord, N.H., after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Maryanne was born in Lancaster on Nov. 12, 1953, the daughter of Neal and Winona (Parker) McDade. She was a lifelong resident of the area living in Lancaster and Maidstone. For many years she was employed at P.J. Noyes, Lancaster.
Her grandchildren and her dogs were the love of her life. Maryanne was proud of grandson Kyler and attended his graduation from the Marine Corps. She was also proud of her granddaughter Lily’s commitment to play college basketball at Northern Vermont University.
Surviving family members include her daughters: Heather Kenison of Whitefield, Mandi Avery of Lincoln, N.H.; five grandchildren: Felicia McKearney, Kyler Kenison, Lily Kenison, Dylan Avery, Lacey Avery; and two great-grandchildren Jeremy and Mariah McKearny. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings James McDade and Waneta Bunnell.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in her memory to Riverside Animal Rescue, 236 Riverside Ave., Gilman, VT 05906.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.