Marybea Friend Obituary

Marybea Alice (Tanner) Friend 83, St Johnsbury, Vt, died Sept. 29, 2021. Marybea was born on Sept 28, 1938 to Gerald and Abby (Caswell) Tanner.
She married Gordon Friend on Nov. 27, 1956.
Marybea worked as a caregiver in many places, Pineknoll nursing home being one of them. She also worked in retail and was a crossing guard for St. Johnsbury School district for many years as well as bus monitor. Marybea enjoyed being with the kids. Bingo was her favorite past-time hobby and she was a long-time member of the St, Johnsbury Moose Lodge.
Surviving children include Holly Tuck Turcotte (daughter) and Robert Burlington, Amber Lasnier (daughter) and husband Greg, St. Johnsbury, Randy Friend (son) and wife Valerie, of Danville, Trudy Pleasant (daughter) and husband Paul, Killeen, Texas. Grandkids include Jon, Amanda, Randy Scott, Tonya, Jason, Anthony, Billie Jo, Danny, Heather and several great-grandkids
She was predeceased by her husband Gordon on Feb 23, 2018, her daughter Jossette Willy on May 1, 2012 and a granddaughter Heidi Urie on April 24, 1989 who was missed so dearly by her grandparents. She was also predeceased by her three brothers and four sisters, Marybea being the last to survive.
Marybea was cremated we were told and her ashes are beside her husband at Passumpsic Cemetery in Passumpsic, Vt. Sayles funeral home was in charge of the cremation.
To family and friends of Marybea Friend: We apologize that you are just now finding out about the death of our mother after two years, but we ourselves have just heard of the news of her passing and felt the need to do an obituary for our mother as one was never done.
