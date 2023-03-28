MaryLee Emily Morrison, age 66, of Walden Hill Road, Danville, Vt., passed peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 26, 2023, at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
MaryLee was born in Freeport, N.Y., on Nov. 17, 1956, daughter to the late Norman Francis and Emily Beatrice (Haines) Morrison. She was raised and educated on Long Island, graduating from Holy Family High School with the Class of 1974. She matriculated to Post College and received an associate degree. While starting a family, she lived in Chelsea, Vt. where she co-owned and operated a six-room bed & breakfast, The Shire Inn, where she also was the chef. It was during this time that she started studying at the New England Culinary Institute and completed her degree in 1988. She then went on to study at Stony Brook College and received her BA in 1991 with a Major in Geology and a Minor in History. When the Shire Inn was sold, MaryLee moved to Silver Spring, Md. and pursued law, receiving her Juris Doctorate in 1995 and then worked for the Department of Justice in the Environmental Enforcement Agency until her passing. Cooking was always one of her true passions, and books followed in right behind. She enjoyed classical music, read and collected many books, as well as a number of antiques over the years. Always missing her Vermont days, she purchased a home in Danville, Vt. in 2012. She finally moved up to Danville full-time in 2020. MaryLee was a lover of animals and helped rescue several in her lifetime. She loved Vermont and was very happy to call it home.
She is survived by her children: Leyland F. Papa (Nicole Moon) of South Bound Brook, N.J., Juliette E. Fuller (Daniel Fuller) of Ijamsville, Md., Alycia P. Walbridge (Brian Walbridge) of Columbia, Md. and three grandchildren: Laila, Madelyn and Hailey Fuller.
There will be a memorial service held in her Vermont home on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 1-3 p.m.
Memorial services will also be held in Maryland at a future date and time.
