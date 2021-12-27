Matthew Carlton Bashaw Obituary

Matthew Carlton Bashaw, 41 of South Walden, Vt., passed away unexpectedly at his residence, on Dec. 20, 2021.
He was born Jan. 6, 1980 in Morrisville, the son of Carlton F. Bashaw and Katherine Marie Prue.
He attended Walden public schools, Hardwick Elementary School and graduated from Hazen Union School in the class of 1998. Following his education, Matthew was employed by Lamoille Construction in Morrisville, for more than 20 years and then worked or Danaher Custom Flooring in Shrewsbury, Vt. and Central Vermont Construction.
Matthew loved spending time with his children and always looked forward to having his grandchildren on the weekends. He enjoyed woodworking and working with leather, riding his Harley Motorcycle, visiting and sharing time with his best and very close friends, James “Skip” Dyer of East Hardwick, Raymond Belanger of Morrisville and his lifelong best friend, Shawn Phillips of Johnson.
Survivors include: his maternal grandmother, Barbara Prue of Northfield, N.H., his loving mother, Katherine “Kathy” (Prue) Cates of South Walden; three children, Justin Bashaw of South Walden, Hailee Bashaw (Colin Mercier) of Hardwick and Katlyn Bashaw (Corie Hoague) of Johnson; three grandchildren, Raegan Hoague and Cohen Hoague of Johnson and Reece Mercier of Hardwick; two half-brothers and four half-sisters; a favorite aunt, Laurie Dyer of South Walden, as well as many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very close family friend, Destiny McAllister of Hyde Park.
He was predeceased by his father, Carlton F. Bashaw; his maternal grandfather, Albert Prue, Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Francis and Lila Bashaw; his uncles, Albert Prue, Jr., William Prue and John Cookson; a cousin, Douglas Abbott; and his step-father, Clifton Cates.
A private Celebration of Life will be held later in 2022.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Vermont Kidney Association, P.O. Box 502, Shelburne, VT 05482.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb, Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
On line condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.