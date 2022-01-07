Matthew Lee Wynn Obituary

Feb. 12, 1992 - Jan. 4, 2022
Matthew Wynn, age 29, died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Jan. 4 at Memorial Health University Hospital in Savannah, Ga.
Matthew was born at home in Miami-Dade County, Fla. to Kenneth Wynn and Sandra Turman. When he was 11 years old he moved to St. Johnsbury, Vt. with his mother and sister. He had to adjust to wearing shoes and long pants in the “North East Kingdom”! Matthew graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, the class of 2010. After graduation he moved to Savannah and attended the Savannah College of Art and Design for a time. Matthew had many gifts including drawing, writing, acting, music - playing the guitar & singing, and a wonderful gift of hospitality! He would take care of anyone who came his way in need of help for a place to sleep, or maybe a meal. He made choices along the way that compromised his health and wellbeing, but his big heart always surfaced through the clouds of life.
In September Matthew took a journey to Arizona to do some self-reflection. While there he attended Wayside Chapel in Sedona where he chose to be baptized on Oct. 27 by Pastor Paul. He was grateful to his parents for letting him choose the timing of his commitment to his Lord and Savior.
Matthew is survived by his father Ken Wynn and wife Margrate of Miami, Fla.; his mother Sandy Turman and housemates Dot and Carol Robinson of Greencastle, Pa.; sister Rachel Wynn and husband David Poms, and his nephew Oliver Poms, all of D.C.; grandparents Johnnie Wynn, Johnnie Mae Wynn, Shianna Kuhn and Alice Turman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to thank Matthew’s friends in Savannah who loved and cared for him and kept him going in the dark days. We were also grateful for the staff at Memorial Health University Hospital: nurses, doctors, chaplains, and all who cared for him and helped us through this very difficult time. Services will be held privately by the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.