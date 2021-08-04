You have permission to edit this article.
Matthew (Matt) Cross Funeral Services

Matthew Cross

Funeral services for Matthew (Matt) Cross, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m. on Satuarday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 784 Main St., Colchester, Vt. 05446. The interment will follow at noon at Holy Rosary Cemtery, Tilden Avenue, Richmond, Vt. 05477.

