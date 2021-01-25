Matthew (Matt) Verne Cross - Obituary

Matthew (Matt) Verne Cross, 68, of Fuquay Varina, N.C., died on January 21, 2021. He was born on August 15, 1952, in Burlington, Vt., to Irene Lillian (Cochran) Cross and Anthony Verne Cross He was the oldest of six children. He attended Colchester elementary school, and graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1970. He received a facility grant to St. Michael’s College and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Business Administration. He spent his Junior year abroad in Madrid Spain – 1972-1973.
He started his working career at the Quality Supperrette in Colchester and went on to hold various store management positions with Willard Street Market, P&C, Butson’s, and Hannaford’s.
On September 30, 1989, he married Alice Chase Hanehan in Littleton, N.H. They moved to North Carolina in 1996, and settled in Fuquay-Varina where he began a career in assisted living. He held various management positions For Rose Vista Village; Alterra/Brookdale; Southern Assisted Living; Seasons at Southpoint; and most recently Spring Arbor of Cary, N.C.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Abbey Beth Cross, father Anthony Verne Cross and brother-in-law, Gordon “Butch” Burditt.
He is survived by wife, Alice Cross; daughters: Katrina Hanehan and Jim Lemery of Erwin, N.C.; Christine and Neil Blodgett of Wells River, Vt.; son Austin and Rebecca Cross of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; grandchildren: Katie Streeter of Hancock, N.H., Zackery Flurey of Allenstown, N.H., Nichole Martin of Morrisville, N.C., Neil Blodgett Jr. of Newport Center, Vt., and Emma Cross of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his Mother, Irene Cross of Colchester, Vt.; sisters: Dayle Burditt of Rutland, Vt., Martha and Clay Anderson of Cincinnati, Ohio; Lillian Cross and Debra Leslie of Crescent, Ore.; brothers: Stephen Cross of Buxton, Maine; Shawn and Carol Cross of Berlin, Md.; brother-in-law Clifton and Linda Chase of Orange, Mass. Several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Lastly a few close friends.
Service will be at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Colchester, Vt., with interment in Richmond, Vt., being held in August 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.wakefuneral.com.
