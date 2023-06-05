Maureen A. Thoma Obituary

Maureen A. Thoma, 84 of Bethlehem, N.H., passed on Sunday, March 26, 2023, after a short illness. My mother was born in Wolverhampton, England on Aug. 18, 1938. She was one of four children born to Benjamin and Ann Crowther. Mom emigrated to Montreal, Canada; she worked for Canadian Pacific as a secretary. I always admired my mother’s courage, leaving her home to venture into a new life. Peter, my father, entered her life and they married in 1965; had two children, Heidi (myself) and Jenny who passed in 1978. My parents shared 46 loving years together; traveling and hiking the Swiss Alps; spending time with their many friends and family. My mother had a passion for quilting and knitting. She always loved her time spent at her Wednesday knitting group. Her beautiful creations have made us happy and will continue to endure.
She is survived by Heidi and Brian Bergeron of Reading, Mass.; Grandson, Adam Bergeron of Salem, N.H.; Granddaughter Caitlin Bergeron of Aberdeen, Md.; Chis and Joyce Thoma of Easton, N.H. and many more friends and family, both here and abroad.
A graveside service will be held on June 10, 11 a.m., at the Sunnyside Cemetery, Sugar Hill, N.H., for both Peter and Maureen. Reverend Lyn Winter will be officiating. Kindly consider donating in mom’s name to David’s House in Lebanon, 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon, NH 03766 https://davids-house.org/donate/donate-now/ or Colby Sawyer College, 541 Main St., New London, NH, 03257. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
