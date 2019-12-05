Maurice A. Colby - Obituary

Maurice A. Colby, 90, of East St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Dec. 2, 2019. He was born Feb. 20, 1929 to Ambrose and Corralin (Shores) Colby.
Maurice moved to East St. Johnsbury at the age of 5 and remained here for the remainder of his life. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1948; over the years he has missed only one class reunion. Maurice married the love of his life, Lorraine (Quimby) Colby in 1950. He attended 75 Shores family reunions, missing only one while stationed overseas. He worked for his father as a contractor, taking over the business when his father retired.
He served 22 years in the military including two years of active duty, stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict and 20 years in the National Guard. He was Company Commander of the St. Johnsbury Unit. When the St. Johnsbury Armory closed, he became Company Commander of the Lyndonville Unit.
He was an active member of The Third Congregational Church in East St. Johnsbury and a 50-year member of the American Legion Post #58. He had also been a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Noble Grand for 13 years, and was in charge of the Grove Cemetery Association for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine and six children: Rodney (Karen) Colby, Deborah (Alan) Hampson, Kevin (Alberta) Colby, Kelly Colby, Kerry (Caren) Colby and Kenneth Colby; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to acknowledge his wonderful caregivers Karleen, Betty, Dianna, Stacey and Elaine.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Third Congregational Church: Roof Project, PO Box 77, East St. Johnsbury, VT 05838.
Friends may call on the family Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury VT 05819.
Services officiated by the Rev. Ann Hockridge will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Third Congregational Church of East St. Johnsbury. Burial will take place next spring, May 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Grove Cemetery in East. St. Johnsbury.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
