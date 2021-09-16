Maurice Bouchard Service Postponement

Maurice Bouchard

Maurice L. Bouchard

Aug. 3, 1917 — May 22, 2021

Funeral and Celebration of Life services for Maurice Bouchard, long-time Concord community member, are postponed until spring 2022 due to the increase in Covid-19 transmission rates.

