Maurice ‘Butch’ Cuthbertson passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A service at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds, in the Pandora’s Box building, will take place on Saturday, July 11, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life.
