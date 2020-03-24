Maurice ‘Butch’ Dean Cuthbertson - Obituary

Maurice Dean Cuthbertson, better known as “Butch”, age 61, of Waterford, Vt. passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital after years of fighting cancer.
Butch was born in Concord, Vt. at the family home on Nov. 14, 1958, to Dorothy Lorraine (Willson) Dodge and Maurice Clayton Cuthbertson, Jr. He attended Oxbow Technical Center and Woodsville High School graduating with the Class of 1977. He has lived in the local area for 43 years. On May 24, 1986, Butch married Carol Douse and shared 32 years with her until her death in February 2019. Lucky to find love again, Butch married Lori Ann Murray on Feb.y 15, 2020. Butch worked for Dead River delivering fuel, but he was first and foremost, a Farmer.
Butch was active in 4H and the Eastern States Expo. He served on the boards of many fairs and especially loved driving tractor at fairs for the horse pulls. He enjoyed travelling to Amish Country in Pennsylvania for tractor shows. He liked country music and dancing.
Survivors include his wife: Lori Cuthbertson of Waterford; two daughters: Jennifer Miller and husband, Scott, of Claremont, NH, and Nicole Edson of Northfield, Vt.; a step-daughter: Kristy Goodwin and husband, Jason, of Barnet, Vt.; three sisters: Judy Fuller and husband, Earl, of North Haverhill, N.H., Alicia Playa and husband, William, of Twin Mountain, N.H., and Cynthia LaPete and husband, Claude, of Lyman, N.H.; three brothers: Michael Cuthbertson and wife, Denise, of Haverhill, N.H., Gary Cuthbertson and wife, Heather, of Reidsville, N.C., and Henry Cuthbertson and wife, Leah, of East Hampton, Conn.; nine grandchildren: Taylor, Devan, Jillian, Samantha, Miranda, Isabel, Derek, Lyndsay, and Kylie; and two great-grandchildren: Ashlynn and Kamden.
He was predeceased by his father: Maurice C. Cuthbertson, Jr; his mother: Dorothy Dodge; his previous wife: Carol Cuthbertson; and his mother-in-law: Dorothy Pearson.
Services tentatively will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:30 a.m., at Waterford School. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery in Waterford, Vt. Updates will be posted on www.saylesfh.com.
Donations in Butch’s name can be made to Caledonia County 4H, 374 Emerson Falls Rd, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
