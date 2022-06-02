Maurice ‘Buz’ Stearns Obituary

Maurice “Buz” Stearns, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord, New Hampshire. He was lovingly surrounded by family members during his last hours.
Buz had a generous heart, a giving nature, and a kind attitude toward everyone. He had a lifelong passion for cars and spent many days tinkering in his garage. Building a Model A Ford and restoring a 1969 Mustang were two of his many favorite projects. Buz was a sports fan and always attended his grandchildren’s games. He could be seen at many UNH basketball games or following his favorite Patriots football team. He taught many Littleton-area children to ski. Buz was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He extolled the virtues of hard work, compassion, and ethics in all of his children.
Buz married the late Nancy Jane Ross in 1958. The couple spent their early years raising four children in Littleton, New Hampshire, then later lived in Laconia and Gilmanton. He had a long career working for the New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation, with two notable surveying projects being the Cannon Mountain Tramway and the Mt. Washington summit building. Not one to retire, he continued his passion for cars by driving for several dealerships.
Buz is survived by his four children, Melissa Stearns-Hyde (Scott Hyde), Christine Bane (Vince Bane, Gordon Stearns (Jen Drinen), Carrie Stearns and grandchildren, Allegra Hyde, Connor Hyde, Leah Bane, Tanner Bane, Lauren Stearns and Gary Stearns. He is also survived by his sister, Roberta Lavoie and brother, Robert “Stub” Stearns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.