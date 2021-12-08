Maurice Dubois Obituary

Maurice Dubois passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 5th as a result of the effects of Agent Orange exposure during his tour of duty in Vietnam. He was born at home in Jefferson to Victor and Ghislaine (Couture) Dubois on June 28, 1948, and lived his entire life in the Riverton section of Jefferson.
Maurice attended school in Jefferson, Lancaster and Berlin before enlisting in the Army in 1968. He was honorably discharged in 1971.
Upon returning to the North Country, he worked as an auto mechanic for Robert’s Motor Sales before moving on as a heavy equipment mechanic for Timberland Machines, Currier Trucking and Pike Industries. He spent more than 30 years as an on-road service mechanic for Pike, retiring in 2012. Not one to sit still, Maurice continued to work full-time in retirement by starting and operating a firewood business which he oversaw until his death. He truly enjoyed this phase of life and valued and appreciated his many loyal customers.
Maurice was a founding member in 1979 of the Waumbek Methna Snowmobile Club. He was a lifetime member of the John W. Weeks VFW Post and the Lancaster Knights of Columbus Bradley Council. Snowmobiling was his passion for many years. He loved to travel hundreds of miles on “short” day trips. Maurice’s dedication to the sport helped to build an active snowmobiling community in Jefferson and beyond. Many of the local groomed trails, bridges, and club buildings exist today because of his get-it-done attitude. In the past ten years, he also enjoyed ATV trips with his buddies from the Silver Riders and spending time at his house in Florida. His favorite time of day was swapping stories with the local crew during happy hour at the garage or the clubhouse.
Maurice is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie (Wright) Dubois; daughter Jennifer (Andrew) MacDonald and granddaughter Elle of New Hampton; son Mark Dubois (Stacey) and granddaughters Reese and Hadley of Jefferson; daughter Amy (Paul) LaRoche and grandsons Patton and Hudson of Vero Beach Florida. Also, four step-grandchildren, Kiana, Kendra, Kelsey and Colton LaRoche. He is survived by sisters Solange Norcross of Vero Beach, Diane (Jeff) Heath of Jefferson and brother Andre Dubois of Lancaster. Extended family members include his mother-in-law, Mary Wright of Lancaster, Tom and Nancy McVetty of Dalton, and Marcia Parkhurst of Columbia. Nieces and nephews are Tammy Heath, Stephen Heath, Nicholas Dubois, Chris McVetty, Eric McVetty, Phil Parkhurst, Jeff Parkhurst and Ashlynn Fogg. He was predeceased by his parents, an infant brother, brothers-in-law Peter Norcross, Jeff Wright, and Garry Parkhurst, sister-in-law Kathy Dubois, and infant niece Christina Norcross.
Friends and family are invited to gather this summer (in warmer weather) to remember and celebrate Maurice’s life. The date will be announced at a later time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
