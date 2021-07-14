Maurice L. Bouchard Obituary

Maurice Bouchard was born on Aug. 3, 1917 in Rock Island, Quebec and he passed away peacefully at home in Lewiston, Maine on May 22, 2021, with his loving wife at his side.
He and his family moved to Vermont in 1922 where he began his 75-year-long commitment to the community of Concord. He left Vermont to attend Baypath College and returned to buy Milbrook Store at Willoughby Lake. He was very involved in many civic groups and organizations within the towns of Concord and St. Johnsbury. He later owned and operated Bouchard General Store with his father, finally closing the doors only to turn around and begin his 23-year term as Town Clerk & Treasurer. He loved “his” Concord, Vt. and all of its people. He called it home from the age of 5 until he moved with his second wife, Pauline, to Maine late in life to be closer to his racehorses.
In Maine, he loved being able to go to the stable and was even able to jog around the track just a few years ago. He lived a very full life, and always took every opportunity to enjoy the moment. He loved watching the sunset, conversations with friends both new and old, mowing his lawn, and watching wildlife from his porch. Although he always missed Concord, he thoroughly enjoyed spending the later years of his life with his “second family.”
He was a gentleman and a gentle man. He would have given anyone anything he had to share. He will be missed by so many. Even though he graced this world with his presence for 103 years, it could never be long enough.
He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Simone and his two daughters, Janet & Patricia.
He is survived by his wife Pauline McDonald, her children, several grandchildren & great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews; and too many friends to count.
A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow at Concord Town Hall.
