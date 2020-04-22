Maxine R. Jackson - Obituary

Maxine R. Jackson, of Jackson, N.H., peacefully passed on April 15 at home with her loving husband, Alan, of 65 years at her side.
Maxine was born on De. 23, 1936, a daughter to Milton D. Mossey and Grace (Maguire) Mossey in Lisbon, N.H. She attended the Lisbon school system, graduating in the class of 1954.
Maxine was a caring and loving mother of three children, Cynthia Jean, David Russell and Brett Alan Jackson. She was very talented and gifted in arts and crafts. Maxine enjoyed sewing, doing needle work, quilting and making clothes for her daughter.
Photography was another of her many talents, having several winning photos being published in the F.W. WEBB Co. calendars.
Maxine loved the ocean and enjoyed going to the Maine coast from Wells to Bar Harbor and Deer Island. She also loved cooking and during the fall season she could be found making apple and blueberry pies. Picking blueberries from her own bushes was always a great joy and she will always be remembered by F.W. WEBB employees at the St. Johnsbury store for her pies and lasagna.
Over the years, Maxine was involved with Pearl Parties, Avon, and was a Sunday School Teacher at the UMC Methodist Church in Bethlehem, where she and Alan were very active members.
Maxine is survived by her husband, her three children, several grandchildren, and other members of her family. She was predeceased by her parents and three younger brothers, Benjamin “Benny” Mossey, Richard “Richie” Mossey and Steven “Tibby” Mossey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
