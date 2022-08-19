May Morrier Leach Obituary

May Morrier Leach, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, peacefully and finally pain-free, from complications due to her illnesses. She drifted away with loved ones at her side holding her hand and Pavarotti playing in the background at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. The sun was shining, and the summer flowers were in full bloom with birds in the air, a day she would have loved. She was the matriarch of our small family, loving, creative, passionate, and supportive. She will be missed and the hole she left will be felt for a long time.
She was born in Sweetsburg, QC, Canada on Dec. 27, 1949, and was later adopted along with her sisters by Rhoda Hawes Morrier and Charles Morrier. She grew up in Black Lake Thetford Mines, QC and enjoyed her summers at the family cottage on Lake Massawippi in Hatley. She loved being involved in sports and taking on leadership roles in school! She had the gift of gab and made friends easily wherever she went.
Survivors include: her twin sister, June Morrier of Montreal, QC, Canada and Diane Morrier of Magog, QC, Canada and two daughters, Jessica Leach of Bloomington, Ind. and Sarah Clark of Elmore, Vt. She also leaves behind the true loves of her life: Sage Rosemary her dog, and Simon and Sarafina her cats. They will be loved and spoiled just how she would have wanted!
May loved trying new things: new flavors, new experiences, and even new crafts. One of her favorite things in the entire world was skinny dipping on a warm summer’s night. She loved nature and animals: she was a passionate gardener and birdwatcher. Every fall she would add another feeder and would drink her coffee while watching all the birds and woodland critters enjoy their feast! May was a foodie: loved trying new restaurants, trying new recipes, and playing with unusual flavors. Her family were always willing guinea pigs and enjoyed her epicurean experiments!
May started her career as a Lab Technician and Microbiologist at NVRH and worked there for several years. While her children were little, she worked as a cafeteria cook for the West Burke school and as a gardener, so she could spend time with them. Then, when they were older, took her microbiology degree down a different path and worked for 28 years at Cabot Creamery as the New Product Development Manager and Quality Manager. She was enormously proud of her achievements and awards her recipes received. Her recipe for Cabot Clothbound Cheddar won Best in World and her flavored cheeses won many awards (along with other cheeses). She loved her coworkers, employees and enjoyed traveling around the world making new friends in the cheese world!
May had lived a full and well-loved life and will be missed. Go skinny-dipping in a warm lake and raise a glass of good port in her honor!
