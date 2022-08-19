May Morrier Leach Obituary

May Morrier Leach

May Morrier Leach, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, peacefully and finally pain-free, from complications due to her illnesses. She drifted away with loved ones at her side holding her hand and Pavarotti playing in the background at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. The sun was shining, and the summer flowers were in full bloom with birds in the air, a day she would have loved. She was the matriarch of our small family, loving, creative, passionate, and supportive. She will be missed and the hole she left will be felt for a long time.

She was born in Sweetsburg, QC, Canada on Dec. 27, 1949, and was later adopted along with her sisters by Rhoda Hawes Morrier and Charles Morrier. She grew up in Black Lake Thetford Mines, QC and enjoyed her summers at the family cottage on Lake Massawippi in Hatley. She loved being involved in sports and taking on leadership roles in school! She had the gift of gab and made friends easily wherever she went.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.