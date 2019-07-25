Melanie Brundle - Obituary

Melanie M. Brundle, of Bethlehem, N.H., died July 18, 2019 at the Littleton Regional Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born in Penacook, N.H., the daughter of Omer and Melvina (Houle) St. Arneault. She worked for Hoyt Electric in Concord, N.H. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and puzzles. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was pre-deceased by her husband Edward Brundle.
Melanie is survived by three sons Andrew, Darrell, and Steven Brundle and their families.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m., at the Maple Street Cemetery, Bethlehem, N.H. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.RossFuneral.com.
