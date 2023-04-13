Meri Louise Noyes Obituary

Meri Louise Noyes, 73 of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023, at the Pines with her beloved daughter Kristi by her side.
Meri was born in Whitefield, N.H. on Sept. 27, 1949, to the late Frank and Louise Pilotte. She grew up in Whitefield.
Meri later moved to St Johnsbury and married Lawrence Robert Noyes and raised their daughters until his passing in 1977.
Meri was a great crafter and has passed along many treasures she has made by hand. She loved and spoiled her cat Mario (the boy she always wanted). She loved going to bingo and playing dice games with her friends but her most favorite thing to do was going to yard sales in the summer. She always had the listings from the Caledonian and knew in what order she was going to go in.
Meri was predeceased by many beloved friends from “The Rooms” and was very proud of her 25 years of recovery.
Meri’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Genesis, The Pines and NVRH for taking such great care of her when she could no longer take care of herself. We are so grateful to them for making her last days as comfortable as they could be, even though she made that very difficult at times. They cared for her like family and we appreciate that very much.
Meri is survived by her two best friends: Michelle McCutcheon and Sharon Poore who stayed by her side always. She leaves four daughters; Angela Lee and Cheryl Blevins both of Texas; Kristi Stetson, Lyndonville and Catherine Noyes, NC; seven grandsons: Kevin, Josh, Curtis, Hunter, Daniel and Cisco: one granddaughter: Cynthia; nine great-grandchildren: Peyton, Kaydance, Addison, Vinnie, Eddie and Ozzie, Ryeleigh, Remington and James.
We finally get the last word…..”We love you more.”
A celebration of life will be held on April 15, 2023 at the VFW on Eastern Avenue in St Johnsbury from 1 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St Johnsbury, VT 05819 or to Kingdom Recovery Center 297 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
