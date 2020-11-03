Merle V. Young Jr. - Obituary

Merle W. Young, Jr, 64, of West Glover, Vermont passed away on Oct. 25,2020 in Lebanon, N.H. He was born on June 25, 1956 in Newport to Merle and Carolyn (Woodard) Young, Sr. On April 7, 1973 he married Vickie Bent who survives him.
Merle was a lifetime dairy farmer on the family farm “Young View Farms” in West Glover for many years. His hobbies included hunting, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, back roads, and he enjoyed family vacations.
He is survived by his wife Vickie Young of West Glover, Vermont, by his children: Merle Young III and his wife Jackie of West Glover, Vermont, Jody Young and his wife Kelley of West Glover, Vermont, and Jeremy Young and his wife Anna of Framingham, Massachusetts, by his grandchildren: Mackenzie, Brock, Brooke, Hayley, Waylon and Jesse. He is also survived by his father Merle Young Sr., of West Glover, Vermont, siblings: Sandy Delabruere and her husband Francis of Newport Center, Vermont, Ellen McGreevey and her husband Terry of Coventry, Vermont, and Deborah Daigneault and her husband Frank of West Glover, Vermont, and by his mother-in-law Clara Connolly and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Carolyn Young.
A Celebration of His life will be held in the Spring. Donations in Merle’s name can be sent to the Glover Ambulance, C/O Sue Medor, P.O. Box 64, Glover, VT 05839 as they were very Special to him. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
