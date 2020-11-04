Merle Young Jr. - Obituary

The dairy community sadly lost an amazing farmer on Oct. 25, 2020 when Merle W. Young, Jr. lost his strong fought battle with multiple myeloma at The Jack Byrne Palliative and Hospice Care Center in Lebanon, N.H. with his beloved wife of 47 years, Vickie and granddaughter, Mackenzie by his side.
Merle, the only son of Merle Sr. and the late Carolyn Young (Woodard), was born June 25, 1956. He was born and raised as the 4th generation on the family farm in West Glover, Vt.
On April 7, 1973, Merle married his high school sweetheart, best friend, and soulmate Vickie Young (Bent) who survives him. Merle and Vickie had 47 wonderful years of marriage as best friends with lots of cherished memories on the family farm, raising their 3 sons as the 5th generation, and then helping to raise their grandchildren there as the 6th generation.
Merle enjoyed life to its fullest. He always loved snowmobiling, side by side riding, family vacations, watching his grandson race motocross, sugaring with his family by his side, lots of summer days at the family’s private pond, and most of all, cropping with his boys and grandchildren by his side. Family was everything to Merle and he would do anything for them. When God made a farmer, he made Merle Young, Jr.
He is survived by his wife Vickie Young of West Glover, Vermont, by his children: Merle Young III and his wife Jackie of West Glover, Vermont, Jody Young and his wife Kelley of West Glover, Vermont, and Jeremy Young and his wife Anna of Framingham, Massachusetts, by his grandchildren: Mackenzie, Brock, Brooke, Hayley, Waylon and Jesse. He is also survived by his father Merle Young Sr, of West Glover, Vermont, siblings: Sandy Delabruere and her husband Francis of Newport Center, Vermont, Ellen McGreevey and her husband Terry of Coventry, Vermont, and Deborah Daigneault and her husband Frank of West Glover, Vermont, and by his mother-in-law Clara Connolly and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Carolyn Young.
A Celebration of His life will be held in the Spring. Donations in Merles name can be sent to the Glover Ambulance, 48 County Road Unit 64, West Glover, VT 05875 as they were very Special to him. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
