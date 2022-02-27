Merlene F. Hagan Obituary

Merlene F. Hagan, 76, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home due to complications of COPD. Merlene was born Oct. 18, 1945, to Courtland and Eleanor Quimby of Bethlehem, N.H. Merlene and her husband John of 46 years established Hagan’s Manufactured Housing in 1972 and continues as a family-owned and operated business.
Merlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Merlene was also a devoted business owner and spent a lot of her time building the family business and enjoyed the relationships she developed with the community while doing so. Merlene also enjoyed spending time with her family and her grand-dog Gus as well as having her big holiday dinners. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, fishing, and camping. She will be truly missed by all who loved her. Merlene is predeceased by her husband John J. Hagan Sr. of Littleton, sister Joyce Sorrell of Bethlehem, N.H., and her parents Courtland and Eleanor Quimby of Bethlehem, N.H.
She is survived by daughters Elynor Gardner (Scott), Littleton, Earlene Patneaude, North Carolina, and son John J. Hagan Jr. (Jessica), Littleton. Grandchildren: Brent Gardner, Jennifer Ellingwood (Anthony), Brett Hagan (Jaymi Foster), Josslyn Hagan (Kyle Norris), Kerbi Luna (Wilfredo), Joseph Patneaude (Brandi), and Jacob Patneaude. Great-grandchildren: John, Alexis, and Kihanna Patneaude, Julianna Luna as well as Great Grammys good boy Jamison Ralph Norris. Sister, Georgia Golden and her family; Sons: Scott Hanley (Lisa), Timothy Russell (Brittany) and their children Brynn and William Russell as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at the St. Rose Cemetery, Littleton, with Celebrant Melissa Gould. Those wishing to make donations may make memorial donations in Merlene’s memory to The Littleton Lions Club, P.O. Box 104, Littleton NH 03561. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
