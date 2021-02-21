Merlin W. Amadon - Obituary

Merlin W. Amadon, age 81, of East Village Road, Waterford, Vt., passed peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, with his loving wife of 54 years, Sheila, and daughter, Anne, by his side with children and family in spirit from afar.
Merlin and his twin, Merle, were born on the family farm in Barnet, Vt., on June 27, 1939. He loved to point out the Barnet sign off I-91 and tell his kids that famous people were born there. He attended Trade School and then joined the Army from 1962 - 1965. Merlin held several jobs over his life including at St. Johnsbury Trucking in maintenance and as a mechanic for Sears. He believed in the value of hard work and led by example.
Merlin was famous for turning nothing into something, and sometimes that something was spectacular. He turned an old school van into an amazing camper, complete with bunk beds for many fun camping trips. Merlin loved golfing in his younger years as well as throwing both a baseball with his son and a softball with his daughter. He even found time to help coach his son’s baseball team. He enjoyed collecting and puttering in his garage and began making Vermont-shaped birdhouses out of barn board that sold quite well in nearby shops. He loved to listen to music and one of our favorite last memories of him was at Hampton Beach listening to a band perform Beach Boys music that was so infectious that everyone was up and dancing. It was difficult to get Merlin to leave that evening as he could have danced the night away.
In later years Merlin spent most evenings looking at sunsets over the western mountains of Vermont in the house he built 52 years ago; all while battling Alzheimer’s disease.
He is survived by his wife Sheila; children: Anne (Anthony) and Peter (Sheri); and two beautiful grandchildren: Grant and Makena.
He is predeceased by his parents, Justine and Howard; twin brother Merle and his wife, Linda; and two incredibly spoiled dogs A.J. and Twinny.
A Graveside Service will be planned in the spring at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Military Honors.
We would like to sincerely thank NVRH, the VA hospitals and Caledonia Home Health. We appreciate all the nurses and especially all the LNAs who came during this time. Your dedication, work ethics, and kindness will never be forgotten. We will always value Lauren, a very special nurse, Amy, a wonderful LNA, and Alyssa, an amazing PCA. They were with us from the beginning and their care, concern, and compassion will always be appreciated. Also, we are grateful for assistance from family, friends, and my two siblings, Reen and Paul, our angels who helped us through this difficult journey.
Contributions in Merlin’s memory may be made to his favorite charities: Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. www.guidingeyes.org/ or to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. www.nchcvt.org/support/
